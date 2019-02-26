Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Webster. View Sign

Betty J. Webster, 61, of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

She was born Sept. 14, 1957, to the late Pearl and Charles Smith Webster, and was the youngest of five children. Betty loved living in the country surrounded by nature and animals. She was a fantastic cook remembered for her chicken and dumplings, and homemade turtles at Christmas. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was easy to laugh and could brighten a room with her smile. She was a loving mother, sister and nana. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Charles Smith Webster; and by a brother, Alfred Webster.

Betty is survived by her son, Clint Mayton and his wife Jenny; daughter, Lindsey King and her husband Kevin; and three grandchildren, Marlee, Kevin and Grayson, with two others on the way. She is also survived by her four siblings, brothers, Jerry and Martel and sisters, Wilma Lee and Jeanie.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 115 Old Hen Valley Road, Oliver Springs, on Friday, March 1, beginning with a reception of family and friends at 5 p.m. followed by a service at 6 p.m. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Betty J. Webster, 61, of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.She was born Sept. 14, 1957, to the late Pearl and Charles Smith Webster, and was the youngest of five children. Betty loved living in the country surrounded by nature and animals. She was a fantastic cook remembered for her chicken and dumplings, and homemade turtles at Christmas. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was easy to laugh and could brighten a room with her smile. She was a loving mother, sister and nana. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Charles Smith Webster; and by a brother, Alfred Webster.Betty is survived by her son, Clint Mayton and his wife Jenny; daughter, Lindsey King and her husband Kevin; and three grandchildren, Marlee, Kevin and Grayson, with two others on the way. She is also survived by her four siblings, brothers, Jerry and Martel and sisters, Wilma Lee and Jeanie.A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 115 Old Hen Valley Road, Oliver Springs, on Friday, March 1, beginning with a reception of family and friends at 5 p.m. followed by a service at 6 p.m. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close