Betty Jane Thomas Smith
Betty Jane Thomas Smith went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 25, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Blanche Poland Thomas of Midtown; sister, Joyce Ann; and brother, James "Jim" Thomas of Kingston; her husband of 33 years, Carl E. Smith; and her soul mate, Jim "Jimbo" Brackett of 13 years.
Survivors include her sons Roger Smith (Wendy) and Eddie Smith, all of Ten Mile; very special granddaughters, Amber, Chelsea, Shayla Gibson and family, Ashlyn Howard and family, all of Kingston, Shanda Manis and family of Oakdale; special great-grandchildren, Summer and Skylar Gibson and Aubree Manis; special great-grandsons, Joshua "Little Man" and Kainen; brothers and sister-in-law Bob and Sally and family of Georgia, Becky (Jim) and family of Kingston, Tommy and Debbie and family of Rockwood and Gary and Debbie and family of Harriman; favorite uncle, Paul and a host of nieces and nephews and friends; best friends Tommy and Betty Sue "Sis" Galyon, Gail, and Sheila; and special friends, Edna and Betty Sue. Betty loved and cherished her family very much and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for them if she could.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Cemetery, Oakdale. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
OCT
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
