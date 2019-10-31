Betty Jean Ables Long, 78, of Rockwood, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Dorothy Brasel Ables.
She is survived by her husband, J.W. Long of Rockwood; and sons, Stephen Long of Zebulon, Ga. and Robert Scott Long of Clinton.
The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 1, 2019