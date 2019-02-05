Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, Betty Jo Stripling Baker. 85 years young of Oliver Springs, fortified her Diamond status for a jackpot bigger than this worldly life can offer.
|
She was born Dec. 12, 1933 in Oliver Springs, the daughter of Bill and Tina Trosper Stripling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Arvil Lee "Joe" Baker Jr.; and sister, Peggy Phillips.
Betty was a member of Machinist Union Local 480 and retired from Martin Marietta in 1994. After her retirement, she was devoted to the good things of life, grandkids, gardening, quilting and a slot machine. Harrah's was her past-time where there was nothing better than a hot slot machine, or a cold one, and a bunch of good scratch-offs. A weekly player of Powerball gained her little other than staying up late on Wednesday and Saturday night, but it was always interesting to them to her scream out "I hit the Powerball, but I didn't get the other five numbers," it always gave them a chuckle her family said.
She is survived by daughters, Delores Bird and Margo Baker of Oliver Springs and Debbie Thomas of Kingston; brother, Charles "Buddy" Stripling of Harriman; grandchildren, Travis Bird of Williamsburg, Ky., Aaron Bird (Crystal) of London, Ky., Tocha Brandon of Knoxville; step-granddaughter, Kaylie Shannon, of London, Ky.; and great-grandchild, Jordan Holmes of Knoxville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Gerald Mullins officiating. Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Oliver Springs Cemetery for a graveside service. An register is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 6, 2019