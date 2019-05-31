Betty Joyce Clowers, 52, of Ten Mile, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center.
She was born on July 15, 1966 in Harriman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Noah Clowers.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Wanda Oran; three sisters, Carolyn Adkisson, Brenda Booth and Sandy Gills; brother, Rickey Clowers and his wife Joann; nieces, Crystal Beason, Savan Spooner and Missy Clowers; special niece, Rachel Adkisson; nephews, Robert Beason, Tim Beason, Harley Clowers, Richard Clowers and Andrew Booth; a very special nephew, Jason Goodman; uncles, Otis Goodman, Robert Goodman and Johnny Goodman; and aunts, Kathy Berry, Edna Berry, Margert Russell, Faye Thomas and Peggy Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home, 400 S. White St. A celebration of her life service will follow the visitation on Monday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Ted Clowers officiating. The interment and committal service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ten Mile. Pallbearers will be Andrew Booth, Richard Clowers, Chad Norris, Rickey Spooner, James Shelton, Justin Spooner and Sammy Shelton. An online register is available at www.companionfunerals.com.
Published in Roane County News on June 1, 2019