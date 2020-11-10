1/1
Betty Lane Viar
1934 - 2020
Betty Lane Viar, 86, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 5, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, James And Sallie Lane; first husband, David Claybourne; second husband, Frank Viar; sisters, Lula Mae Keener and Gertrude Snow; and brothers, Charles, Clyde, J.T. and Bobby Lane.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family received friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A graveside service followed directly after at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
