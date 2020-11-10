Betty Lane Viar, 86, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 5, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, James And Sallie Lane; first husband, David Claybourne; second husband, Frank Viar; sisters, Lula Mae Keener and Gertrude Snow; and brothers, Charles, Clyde, J.T. and Bobby Lane.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family received friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A graveside service followed directly after at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood is in charge of arrangements.

