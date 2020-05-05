Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Bowers Fischer. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Bowers Fischer, 90, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Grace Home Care, Knoxville, surrounded by her children.

She was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Fombell, Penn., and has been a resident and business owner of Roane County for 30 years, as owner and operator of Soaring Eagle Campground. Betty Lou was a talented musician and could often be found at the Bradbury Center during picking and grinning sessions. She had a great love for square and polka dancing and bowling. She treasured spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Edward Fischer; parents, John and Blanche McCartney Bowers; brothers, Jack, Bob and Harold "Butch" Bowers; and sister, Beverly Bowers.

Survivors include her son, Danny Robert Fischer of Lenoir City; daughters Karen Denise "Dee Dee" Carbeau and husband Bill of Naples, Fla., Dixie Moffatt and husband Bob of New Port Richey, Fla. and LuAnn Barron and husband Ronald of Lenoir City; grandchildren Tara Davidson, Brandy Carrejo and husband Bill Chantelle Moffatt-Blue and husband Eric, Dustin Moffatt, Travis Carbeau, Hailey Fischer, Jacob Barron, Garrett Carbeau, Kayla Lewis and husband Rich and Hannah Hill and husband John; great-grandchildren, Cameron Blinn and wife MaryKate, Jordan Blinn, Braden Lawson, Hayden Blinn, Callie Carrejo, Jayden Moffatt and Jordan Burton; sister, Vern Moffatt of Harmony, Penn.; sisters-in-law, Helen Bowers of Ellwood City, Penn. and Kay Bowers Kelosky of Fombell, Penn., Betty Jane Lambert of Harmony, Penn. and Mildred Fischer of Fombell, Penn. The family offers special thanks to David, Christina, Helen and Rose of Grace Home Care for the exceptional loving care that they provided to their mom.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. Graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Lakeview Cemetery, Lenoir City, with Bro. Dewey Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National at

