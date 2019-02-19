Betty Porter, 77, of Lancing, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil David (Dave) Porter.
Betty is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Gina Porter, Mark and Cassondra Porter and Rick Porter; sisters, Ann Adcox, Faye Scarbrough, Mary Lou Wright and Terry Scarbro; grandchildren, Ryan and Justin Porter, Topaz Shubert and Stephanie Chambers; and nephews, Bobby, Scott and Kevin Porter.
The family received friends from 2-4 p.m Monday, Feb. 18, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, with Father Sweeney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to Kyker Funeral Home.
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 20, 2019