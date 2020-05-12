Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Griffith Clark. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Service 9:45 AM Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Service 10:00 AM Childs Memorial Baptist Church parking lot. Send Flowers Obituary

Beulah Griffith Clark, 86, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, May 9, 2020.

She was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Robbins, Tenn. She was a dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, one whose life could be summarized in the word "others." Beulah loved serving God, family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jess Franklin Clark, Jr.; parents, Sam Carl and Florence Griffith; brother, Frank Griffith; baby sister, Ina Mae Griffith; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jess Franklin and Winnie Mae Griffis Clark; sisters-in-law, Nelma (Bea) Pouge, Thelma (Bea) Grubb, and Peggy Avery.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald and Kim Clark of Oakdale and Ronnie and Leasha Clark of Harriman; grandchildren, Jennifer Nelson and husband Dexter, Heather Tilson and husband Josh, Jesse Clark and wife Cortney, Madison Clark and Hannah Hansen and husband Ben, Isaac Clark; great-grandchildren, Eddie and Salem Nelson, Mia Tilson and Colton and Cameron Clark; sisters, Maxine Mullins and husband Ray of Vermilion, Ohio, Juanell Reed of Harriman and Iva Jean Malicoat of Harriman; brothers, Freddie Griffith and wife Joesetta of Helenwood, Kelly Griffith and friend Wanda of Robbins and Clyde Griffith and wife Pam of Robbins; sisters-in-law, Ann Melhorn and husband Ray of Joyner and Neva Griffith of Robbins; best friend, Betty Jones of Harriman; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family received friends from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 7 p.m., with Pastor Randy Griffis and Bro. Ronnie Clark officiating. Those wishing to attend interment service are asked to meet at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, to go in procession to Childs Memorial Baptist Church for 10 a.m. service which will be held in church parking lot. An online register is available at

