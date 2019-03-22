Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverly Ruth Stracener, 76, of Kingston, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

She was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Alexandria La., to the late Reed and Ruth Howison Swift, and was raised in Pomana, Calif. Beverly and her husband Wayne pastored many churches in Illinois, New Mexico, Alaska, Colorado, California and Michigan. They spent many years as missionaries in several countries including Barbados, Guyana, Phillipines and Nigeria. They served faithfully together for 53 years before Wayne passed away in 2014. In the past few years her passion and love has been keeping track of her grandchildren and proofreading manuscripts for several friends. Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by three brothers, John Swift, Don Swift and Gerald Swift.

She is survived by seven children, Daniel (Joanne) of Oliver Springs, Judie Lewis (Morrie) of East Moline Ill., Nathan of Greenville S.C., Larry (Rita) of Corona Calif., Sharon Mertens (Roger) of Irondale Mo., Karen Arnold (Ken) of Indianapolis, Ind. and Pam Stracener of Kingston; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Swift (Dorothy) of Petrolia, Texas, and George Swift (Anita) of Duarte, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Kyker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Bates and the Rev. Bobby Dyal officiating. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake, La. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bible Missionary Institute for a Missionary Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home Kyker Funeral Homes

350 West Race Street

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 376-6531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 23, 2019

