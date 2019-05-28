Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill M. Gunter Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary

Bill M. Gunter Sr., 79, of Kingston, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

He was born May 22, 1940, in Harriman, and was a long standing resident of Roane County. Bill was a very active member of Morrison Hill Christian Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country proudly. Bill retired from Bell South with over 40 years of service. Some of his greatest enjoyments in life were woodworking, fishing and camping. He was also an avid gardener. Bill enjoyed working as a volunteer at Roane Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Ann Gunter; parents, Henry and Louise Gunter; and brother, Jerry "Tommy" Gunter.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rella Sue Roberts Gunter of Kingston; son, Bill Gunter Jr. and wife Michelle of Kingston; daughter, Emily Reeves and husband Dennis of Calhoun, Ga.; stepson, Charles Kelly Sr. of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Nathan Burnette and wife Heather of Cleveland, Brittany Gunter of Santa Ana, Calif., Ashley Cesena and husband Nathan of Hixson, Kara Gunter of Knoxville, and Seth and Luke Gunter of Kingston; great-grandchild, Aubrey Burnette of Cleveland; sisters, Judy Gunter McElroy of Harriman and Jeanette Pelfrey of LaVergne; sister-in-law, Stormy Gunter of Rockwood; and several extended family members and friends

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Morrison Hill Christian Church with Dennis Mullen presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. An online register is available at Bill M. Gunter Sr., 79, of Kingston, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.He was born May 22, 1940, in Harriman, and was a long standing resident of Roane County. Bill was a very active member of Morrison Hill Christian Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country proudly. Bill retired from Bell South with over 40 years of service. Some of his greatest enjoyments in life were woodworking, fishing and camping. He was also an avid gardener. Bill enjoyed working as a volunteer at Roane Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Ann Gunter; parents, Henry and Louise Gunter; and brother, Jerry "Tommy" Gunter.Survivors include his loving wife, Rella Sue Roberts Gunter of Kingston; son, Bill Gunter Jr. and wife Michelle of Kingston; daughter, Emily Reeves and husband Dennis of Calhoun, Ga.; stepson, Charles Kelly Sr. of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Nathan Burnette and wife Heather of Cleveland, Brittany Gunter of Santa Ana, Calif., Ashley Cesena and husband Nathan of Hixson, Kara Gunter of Knoxville, and Seth and Luke Gunter of Kingston; great-grandchild, Aubrey Burnette of Cleveland; sisters, Judy Gunter McElroy of Harriman and Jeanette Pelfrey of LaVergne; sister-in-law, Stormy Gunter of Rockwood; and several extended family members and friendsA celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Morrison Hill Christian Church with Dennis Mullen presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.