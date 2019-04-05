Billy D. Moore Sr., 81, of Harriman passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Center.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, I.U.O.E. 917, and Southgate Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mattie Moore; sisters, Louise Morgan and Ruth Crabtree; and brother, Junior Moore.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Moore of Harriman; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy D. "Donny" Jr. and Regina Moore of Kingston and Chuck and Jeana Moore of Harriman; grandchildren, Wyatt Moore and Abby White of Harriman, Hayle and Ty McAbee of Cookeville, Madeline Moore of Harriman and Austin Jackson of Harriman; beloved sister, Alice Moore of Powell; special nephews, Robert and Jackie Miller of Harriman and Danny and Heather Morgan of Rockwood.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

