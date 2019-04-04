Billy Eugene Breazeale Sr., 86, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
Billy was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Pruden. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired supervisor with the Roane Electric Furnace. Bill was also a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Virginia Breazeale; brothers, Hugh Breazeale Jr. and Earl Breazeale; and sister-in-law, Myrtle Breazeale.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Breazeale; sons, Billy Breazeale Jr. (Karen); and Jack Breazeale (Amy), all of Rockwood; daughter, Pam Hale (Richard) of Farragut; grandchildren, Zachary and Taylor Breazeale, Jordan and Allison Williams, Jared Breazeale, Jordan Breazeale, Jacob Hale and Colby Hale; great-grandchild, Rylie Kate Breazeale; brother, Joe Breazeale (Frances) of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Breazeale of Farragut; brother-in-law, Thomas Skidmore of Rockwood; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment service followed at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in Burns Cemetery in Westel. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to First Baptist Church, Rockwood.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 5, 2019