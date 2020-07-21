1/
Billy F. McNure
Billy F. McNure, 82, of Rockwood died Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Thelma McNure; and his wife of 41 years, Naomi McNure.
He is survived by his children, Willie McNure (Tina) of Shelby, N.C., Rhonda Henderson of Rockwood and Renee Settles (Shannon) of Fredericksburg, Va.
The family had a visitation from 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Gateway Baptist Church, Rockwood, and a service followed at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Lefew and Pastor Doug Hawkins officiating. Interment was held at 10 am. Tuesday, July 21, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Roane County News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
