Billy Gene Easter, 89, of Harriman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.

He was a faithful member of the Trenton Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Walden Ridge Antique Automobile Club of America. He also enjoyed gospel singing, gardening and spending time with his family. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and following his honorable discharge was employed at James Waterhouse Wholesale Grocery and later worked at the Y-12 plant where he retired after 26 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Fannie Cox Easter and Edd and Mae Easter Thompson; son, Scott Easter; siblings, Jarvis, Roy, Jack and Ray Easter, Ruth Morgan, Evelyn Carter and Mary Young.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Poland Easter; daughter, Karen Easter of Knoxville; son, Michael Easter (Trish) of Soddy Daisy; daughter-in-law, Kim Easter of Hendersonville; siblings, Virginia Poland, Martha Gamble, Faye Barger, Agnes Wilkerson and Bobby Easter; grandchildren Kyle Whitehead, Lee (Brianna) Whitehead, Daniel Easter (Allison), Molly Elfanbaum (Joe), Emily Easter, Lila Easter; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. officiated by Pastors Tony Boswell and Ted Taylor. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home and the UT Medical Center for their compassionate care. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Initiative at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at



