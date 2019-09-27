Billy Joe Howard, 78, of Rockwood, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Ovieata Brown Howard; and his first wife, Nannette Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Ofelia Howard.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. James Briggs officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 28, 2019