Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 Funeral service 2:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 Obituary

Billy Joe Watson passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Kingston.

Joe was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. He was born in Blanche, Ala., on Sept. 17, 1939. His family moved to Oak Ridge in 1952, and then moved to Kingston in 1955. He was in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964 and then moved to Atlanta where he worked at General Motors Assembly Plant. In 1969 he moved back to Kingston and went to work at Union Carbide at the K-25 Plant. His jobs consisted of: 1) cascade operator; 2) cascade supervisor - production operations; 3) cascade coordinator; 4) plant shift superintendent (PSS); and 5) a member of the K-25 "Tiger" Team, this team was responsible for making sure the plant was always in compliance with Department of Energy regulations and worked with all DOE audit groups that came to inspect the plant. Joe loved most sports and really enjoyed NASCAR. He was an avid fan of University of Tennessee sports, especially football, basketball and baseball, and he enjoyed watching the Lady Vols basketball and softball. He traveled all over the SEC to football games as well as many home games with his brother-in-law Larry Finch, and also loved going to many NASCAR races, especially Talladega and Bristol. He really enjoyed watching the Little League World Series as well as the College Baseball World Series and the Women's College World Series. Joe enjoyed fishing and loved his many fishing trips with his close friend Danny Jones. Danny and his wife Peggy would take Joe riding to back roads and places he had not seen, and Joe always looked forward to those trips. Joe had a great sense of humor and always had a quick quip to throw at you. He loved laughter, and if you were with him only a few minutes he would have you laughing. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Glynn and Ruby Lewis Watson; as well as his dear sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Finch; his brother-in-law, James "Jimmy" Weaver; and his nephew, Michael Benton.

He is survived by his sister, Glenda Watson; and his brother-in-law Larry Finch. Nephews and nieces include, Wayne Finch, Kevin Finch, Denise Benton, Jayne and Ken Atkins, Sharon and Brian Davis, Karen and Eric Gibbons, and Cynthia and Trevor Trout. His special friends include Danny and Peggy Jones, Terry and Charity Robbins, Wayne and Margaret Childs, Robert and Glenda Buttram, Mary Browder, Troy Beets and Chase Lewis. Special thanks to Maureen Stokes and nurses Tobye Lowe, Renee Smith and Taylor Jones for their support and care. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Kyker chapel. Entombment will be at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the 871 North Weisgarber Road Knoxville, TN 37909.

