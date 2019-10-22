Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Morris Ledford. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville , TN 37803 (865)-983-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Morris Ledford, 74, of Walland, went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the family home.

Billy was a graduate of Everett High School and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. In his early years he was a body-builder and power-lifter holding the title of Mr. Blount County. He worked for Ira Trentham Builders and then retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company where he was a crane operator after 32 and a half years of service. Billy loved being a CB operator with the handle "Rabbit Hunter," since he was an avid hunter. He became an amateur ham radio operator with the call sign KA4D. Billy made contacts all over the world and enjoyed daily roundtable discussions with all his buddies on his radio. He loved playing the guitar and banjo, and playing and singing bluegrass and gospel music in church. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. L.B. and Elva Ledford; and his brother, David Ledford.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 and a half years, Betty Williams Ledford; daughters and son-in-law, Cindy and Mark Morgan, and Heather Ledford; grandchildren, Seth, Christopher, Brianna and fiancé Andrew, Lexie, Brooke, Blake, Nikki and Claire; great-grandchildren, Nakota, Charlotte, Banks, and baby Hazel that is due next week; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Millie Ledford; and sister, Maretta Jeanne Ledford.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Morning Star Baptist Church. A celebration of Billy's life will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Ronnie Buchanan, the Rev. Glenn Leffew, and the Rev. Danny Jenkins officiating. The interment will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Little Toqua Cemetery, Monroe County, with the Rev. Paul Buchanan officiating.



Billy Morris Ledford, 74, of Walland, went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the family home.Billy was a graduate of Everett High School and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. In his early years he was a body-builder and power-lifter holding the title of Mr. Blount County. He worked for Ira Trentham Builders and then retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company where he was a crane operator after 32 and a half years of service. Billy loved being a CB operator with the handle "Rabbit Hunter," since he was an avid hunter. He became an amateur ham radio operator with the call sign KA4D. Billy made contacts all over the world and enjoyed daily roundtable discussions with all his buddies on his radio. He loved playing the guitar and banjo, and playing and singing bluegrass and gospel music in church. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. L.B. and Elva Ledford; and his brother, David Ledford.He is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 and a half years, Betty Williams Ledford; daughters and son-in-law, Cindy and Mark Morgan, and Heather Ledford; grandchildren, Seth, Christopher, Brianna and fiancé Andrew, Lexie, Brooke, Blake, Nikki and Claire; great-grandchildren, Nakota, Charlotte, Banks, and baby Hazel that is due next week; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Millie Ledford; and sister, Maretta Jeanne Ledford.The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Morning Star Baptist Church. A celebration of Billy's life will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Ronnie Buchanan, the Rev. Glenn Leffew, and the Rev. Danny Jenkins officiating. The interment will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Little Toqua Cemetery, Monroe County, with the Rev. Paul Buchanan officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Oct. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close