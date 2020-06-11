Billye Isham DeVall
Billye Isham DeVall, 90, of Kingston, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 4, 1929, South of the River in Kingston, to Duley Moore and William C. Isham.
Billye was a member of the Kingston Church of Christ. She loved gardening and bird watching and enjoyed painting ceramics for many years. She was also an avid University of Tennessee sports fan, holding season tickets for numerous football and Lady Vols basketball seasons.
In addition to her parents, Billye was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gale DeVall.
She is survived by her son, Ted DeVall (Fadia) of Anaheim, Calif.; daughters, Marti DeVall of Kingston, and Jane Rice (Curtis) of Midtown; granddaughter, Michelle Runions (Michael) of Kingston and Allison Pickell (Elik) of Lenoir City; and four great-grandchildren, Derek DeVall, Breanna Runions, Braden Pickell and Andrew Pickell.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at the Kingston Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingston Church of Christ, 303 N Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763.


Published in Roane County News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
