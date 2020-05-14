Bob Ellis, 86, of Harriman, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
Bob was born March 21, 1934, in the Wheat community and has lived in this area all his life. He was of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Mr. Ellis worked for C.R. Barger and Sons and was part owner of Morrows Furniture in Oliver Springs. He retired from Roane Central Utility in Midtown and after retirement worked at the Oliver Springs precinct during elections. He was also a member of the East Fork Lodge 460 and the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD).
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellis; sisters, Nadine Bell and Georgia Shearl; niece, Debbie Lawson; and nephew, Steve Bell.
He is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Cathie Ingram of Harriman; son, Brad Ellis and wife Missy of Oliver Springs; stepdaughters, Amy Curtis and husband Terry of Lakeland and Amanda Piercy and husband Herb of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jessica Ellis and fiancé Hayden Gifford, Joshua Ellis and Selena Piercy; stepgrandsons, Jonathan and Sean Curtis; and by special niece, Cassandra Witherington and husband Travis.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. Funeral service was held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Lynn Galyon and Pastor John Edwards officiating. Burial and graveside service will be at 2 p.m. held Friday, May 15, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on May 15, 2020