Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Caney Ford Baptist Church

Bobby Don Alford (1930-2019) has gone home to be with the Lord.

Don was a lifelong resident of Roane County, member and Deacon of Caney Ford Baptist Church. He cherished his relationship with Jesus Christ and humbly witnessed to others at every opportunity. He proudly served his country in Korea and returned to where he lived to work and serve his community. His life was a gentle example of deep spirituality and commitment to loving relationships. Don was preceded in death by parents, Paul Harper and Rose Butler Alford; wife, Lorna; and brothers, Gene and Rhue Alford.

He is survived by brother, Jack Alford of Knoxville and his wife Lois; Gene's widow, Doris Alford; nephew, Tom Alford (Angie); niece Teresa Goolsby (Larry), niece Suzanne Alford, niece, Lisa Hudgens (Jody); and nephew Chris Alford (Sheila) as well as many friends and his church family. Don's family wish to extend deep gratitude to the staff at Sycamore Trace Assisted Living and Ben Atchley Veteran's Home for their exceptional care of Don in the last months of his life. They would also like to acknowledge the kindness and support of dear friends George Pickel, Sandy Bowman, Eric Tadlock and many others in helping to lovingly support Don. Visitation of friends and family will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Caney Ford Baptist Church. Graveside and interment will follow immediately at Bowman Bowers Cemetery. Pastor Taylor Phelps will be officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is serving the Alford Family. Published in Roane County News on Dec. 11, 2019

