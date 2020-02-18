Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Jack Snow. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 7:00 PM Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Interment 11:00 AM Kingston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Jack Snow, 93, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Roane County to the late Jack and Emma Jean Hamilton Snow. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Mildred Wright Snow of Kingston; children, Larry Snow and wife Gloria of Kingston, Jerry Snow and wife Brenda of Knoxville, Rita Snow Johnson of Kingston and Kathryn Snow Mount and husband Rick of Kingston; grandchildren, Jennifer Snow Saganski and husband Peter of Knoxville, Wes Snow of Alexandria, Va., Cindy Johnson Eskridge and husband Keith of Kingston, Justin Snow and wife Buffy of Knoxville, Jaime Snow Norman and husband, John of Oceanside, Calif., Melissa Johnson Jenkins and husband Shane of Knoxville, Bobby Reede Snow of Oak Ridge, Josh Mount and wife Ketrin of Johnson City and Jonathan Mount and wife Laura of Kingston; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Scout and Cora Norman, Sophia and Emma Saganski, Madelyn, Drew and Gabe Snow, Jacob and Ben Eskridge, Michael and Jack Jenkins, Jackson, Alta, Orry, Duncan and Declan Mount; and brother-in-law, Joe Wright of Kingston. The family offers a special thanks to all his caregivers throughout his illness.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7 p.m., with the Rev. David Acres and the Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Mr. Snow will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the interment. Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763.

