Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Joe Gardner. View Sign

Bobby Joe Gardner, 80 of Decatur, Ala., passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.

Bob is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Tracy Gardner and Lisa Koerlin (Don); and granddaughters, Emma and Amelia Koerlin.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Alex L. Gardner Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Gardner, Juanita Rutherford and Beulah Mae Byrd; brothers, Jim Gardner, Frank Davis, Alex L. Gardner, Jr., H.R. Gardner and Billy H. Gardner.

Bob was born April 25, 1938, in Harriman. He served in the U.S. Navy on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge and at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After his naval service, Bob relocated to Brevard County, Fla., where he worked on the space program at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, during the time of the Original 7 Astronauts, supporting the early launches of Alan Shepard and John Glenn. Bob continued his career at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, retiring in 2000.

In 2017 Bob and Alice relocated to Decatur to be near their daughters and families. Bob was an avid golfer and spent many happy days golfing with his brothers and friends. Bob was a wonderful husband to Alice for 52 years, loving father, and a loyal friend to anyone who knew him. Per Bob's wishes no services are planned. His ashes will be interred at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, at a later date.

Bobby Joe Gardner, 80 of Decatur, Ala., passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.Bob is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Tracy Gardner and Lisa Koerlin (Don); and granddaughters, Emma and Amelia Koerlin.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Alex L. Gardner Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Gardner, Juanita Rutherford and Beulah Mae Byrd; brothers, Jim Gardner, Frank Davis, Alex L. Gardner, Jr., H.R. Gardner and Billy H. Gardner.Bob was born April 25, 1938, in Harriman. He served in the U.S. Navy on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge and at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After his naval service, Bob relocated to Brevard County, Fla., where he worked on the space program at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, during the time of the Original 7 Astronauts, supporting the early launches of Alan Shepard and John Glenn. Bob continued his career at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, retiring in 2000.In 2017 Bob and Alice relocated to Decatur to be near their daughters and families. Bob was an avid golfer and spent many happy days golfing with his brothers and friends. Bob was a wonderful husband to Alice for 52 years, loving father, and a loyal friend to anyone who knew him. Per Bob's wishes no services are planned. His ashes will be interred at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, at a later date. Published in Roane County News on Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close