Bobby Joe Suttles
Bobby Joe Suttles, 74, of Rockwood, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Franklin Suttles and Missouri Caraway Suttles.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Suttles of Rockwood; daughters, Sandy Jo Suttles, Penny Suttles, Kathy Suttles, Shannon Golliher and Dwayne, all of Dayton, Janie Volena of Knoxville and Erica Rappa and husband, Ray of San Diego, Calif.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the family home at 448 Black Creek Road, Rockwood. Interment will follow in Hazel Hill Park, Rockwood.. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
