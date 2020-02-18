Bonita Stinecipher Irwin passed peaceably into the Lord's arms Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
She was born May 25, 1920 to Joseph Henry and Sarah Arminda Stinecipher in the former Wheat community. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fernde; and siblings, Marvin, Annette and Gertrude.
She is survived by children, Dr. L. Gene Irvin (Barbara) and Pamela Purdy (Tom); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of Dyllis Baptist Church, were she served in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher, choir member and WMU director. She was passionate about preserving the history of the Wheat community. She was a source of information, providing photos and memories of the community to DOE and the city of Oak Ridge. She was also an avid sports fan. She loved basketball and played with the Wheat High School as a seventh grader. She won many awards and continued her play in the Senior Olympics until her eighties.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. The funeral followed in the chapel with the Rev. Waylan Payne and the Rev. James Griffith officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Crawford Presbyterian Cemetery in Oak Ridge. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 19, 2020