Bonnie Evelyn Huddleston Scarborough (1926 - 2019)
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
1400 N Gateway Ave
Rockwood, TN
Obituary
Bonnie Evelyn Huddleston Scarborough, 93, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation.
She was born on July 29, 1926, in Glenmary, the youngest of the seven children of Horace and Lucinda Huddleston. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband Bill Eugene Scarborough; and her son, Michael Eugene Scarborough.
She is survived by her son, Marshall Steven Scarborough (Christy); her grandson, Timothy Eugene Scarborough (Dea); her great-granddaughters, Danielle Langley (Korie) and Shauna Nowlin; and her great-great grandsons, Logan and Brodie Langley.
Burial was Thursday, Aug. 29, in Roane Memorial Gardens at a family graveside service. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 30, 2019
