Bonnie Marie Hodge Crowder, 52, passed away suddenly Monday, March 9, 2020, at Vanderbilt Critical Care Center of Nashville.
Bonnie was born on Dec. 7, 1967. She loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas "Tom" Henry Hodge; and stepfather, Michael Jay Morgan.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Ellen Hodge Morgan of Lebanon; son, Devin Chase Tweedy of Lebanon; daughters, Jessica Erin Crowder of Mt. Juilet and Makayla Marie Crowder of Lebanon; half-sister, Leandra Hodge of Rockwood; stepbrothers, Matthew Jay Morgan of Lebanon, Michael Gabe Morgan of Anderson County and William Rayder of Rockwood; aunt and uncle, Pat and David Clifton of Rockwood; and ahost of cousins, friends and other family members.
Family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Larry Works officiating. Interment service was in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
