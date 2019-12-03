Boyd Allen Posey

Boyd Allen Posey, 56 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Hellen Posey; uncle, Joseph A. Dannell; and aunt, Mary Ruth Dannell. He was an amazing father, husband, best friend and child of God.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Webb Posey; sons, William Thomas of Harriman and Bradley Posey of Rockwood; uncle, William Dannell; special friends, Stacey and Michael McDaniel; sister-in-law, Cheryl Noe; brother-in-law, Rick Webb and wife Cindy; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Willard Park Cemetery with military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 4, 2019
