Bradley Scott Fritts, 50, of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

He was born Sept. 18, 1970, in Harriman. He was a member of the East Fork Masonic Lodge 460 and a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. He was a film and war history enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Lucille Barr and Clyde and Evelyn Fritts; and nephew, Tyler Ray.

He is survived by his parents, Dallas and Rita Fritts of Rockwood; brother, Greg Fritts of Rockwood; sister, Angela Fritts of Rockwood; and several other extended family members and friends in the community.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Masonic Service will follow at 2 p.m. with the East Fork Masonic Lodge 406 and then funeral services with Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



