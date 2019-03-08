Brenda Davidson, 73, of Renaissance Terrance, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Georgie Langley; brother, Donald Langley; and two sisters, Evelyn Bonifacious and Bobbie Mathis.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Roy Summers; grandson, Hunter Summers; and three sisters, Peggy Summers, Mary Leppard and Anita Brock, along with several nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 1-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 1:30 p.m. with Bro Ronnie Arwood and Bro. Coby Birdwell officiating. Entombment followed in Roane Memorial Gardens. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 9, 2019