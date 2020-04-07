Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Graveside service 1:30 PM Laural Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery Kingston , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda G. Ownby, of Spartanburg, S.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Oak Ridge, to Oren Green and Lola Cates Green, and lived in Kingston for most of her life. She married Carl E. Ownby on Aug. 25, 1979, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2017, both were of the Baptist faith. She retired from her job as secretary at Cherokee Middle School and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed gardening, her pets and was an avid fan of "Gone with the Wind." In addition to her parents and husband, Carl Ownby, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Daniel Ownby; siblings, John Calvin Green, William "Bill" Green and Jane Davidson. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Survivors include her children, son, James O. Ownby (Leah) of Spartanburg, S.C.; daughter, Melinda Kelly (Bill) of Harriman; grandchildren, Oren C. Ownby of Boulder, Col., Chandler O. Brazell (Tyler) of Spartanburg, S.C, Lindsey Jones (Travis Marsh) of Knoxville and Samantha Smith (Tim) of Berea, Ky.; and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lisa Nelson, her friend and caregiver.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, out of concern for public health, a private graveside service and interment will be held at the Laural Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery in Kingston at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter.















