1/1
Brenda Gayle Goldston Hendrickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Gayle Goldston Hendrickson of Harriman, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.  She was a member of Swan Pond United Methodist Church and also a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club.  Brenda worked for several years as a secretary and bookkeeper for Harriman Oil Company, and Harriman Utility Board.  She suffered through numerous treatments in order to be able to spend more time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fillmore Hendrickson; and parents, Frank Claude and Mary Ellen West Goldston.
Survivors include her devoted sons, Junior Hendrickson and wife Jeanne of Harriman and Nathan Hendrickson and wife Angi of Harriman; grandchildren, Thomas Hendrickson, Jonathan Bennett, Riley Hardin, Kaylee Hardin, Alex Hendrickson and Camber Hendrickson; great-granddaughter, Loralei Bennett; special friends, Curtis and Phoebe Humphreys and Mary Sheldon; and several extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the chapel with Brenda Poole presiding. Interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Williams Cemetery.  Those wishing to go in procession should meet at 3 p.m. at Fraker Funeral Home. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved