Brenda Gayle Goldston Hendrickson of Harriman, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Swan Pond United Methodist Church and also a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club. Brenda worked for several years as a secretary and bookkeeper for Harriman Oil Company, and Harriman Utility Board. She suffered through numerous treatments in order to be able to spend more time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fillmore Hendrickson; and parents, Frank Claude and Mary Ellen West Goldston.
Survivors include her devoted sons, Junior Hendrickson and wife Jeanne of Harriman and Nathan Hendrickson and wife Angi of Harriman; grandchildren, Thomas Hendrickson, Jonathan Bennett, Riley Hardin, Kaylee Hardin, Alex Hendrickson and Camber Hendrickson; great-granddaughter, Loralei Bennett; special friends, Curtis and Phoebe Humphreys and Mary Sheldon; and several extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the chapel with Brenda Poole presiding. Interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Williams Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession should meet at 3 p.m. at Fraker Funeral Home. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.