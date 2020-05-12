Brenda Smith Stamps, 64, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
She was a member of the Kingston Church of Christ. Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Stamps; sisters, Betty Jean Webb Baker and Rebecca Lea Hicks.
Survivors include son, Donald Bullard; granddaughter, Myracle Stamps; special niece, Stacy Turpin; special nephew and niece-in-law, Randall and Deborah Webb; sisters, Martha Louise Smith, Judy Ann Scarborough, Kathy Smith and Alice Faye Davis; brother, Mike Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 13, 2020