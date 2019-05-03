Brent Scott, 48, of Rockwood, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Scott Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Scott; two daughters, Kylee Renee Scott and Chelsie Hope Amos and her husband Kyle; and mother, Glenda Scott.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Kingston United Methodist Church at 212 West Church St., Kingston. Memorial services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. SueLynn Johnson. Memorial contribution can be mailed to Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on May 4, 2019