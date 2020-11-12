Buddy Mack Poole Sr., 87, of Chattanooga, a former longtime resident of Rockwood, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Lee Poole and Charlene Suddath Poole; sons, Jack Poole and Buddy Poole Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Poole of Chattanooga; daughter, Shirley Rainey of Oliver Springs; stepson, Samuel Kirkpatrick of Montana.
Private graveside services and interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood. Friends may come by Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, during business hours to sign the register book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
