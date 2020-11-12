1/
Buddy Mack Poole Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy Mack Poole Sr., 87, of Chattanooga, a former longtime resident of Rockwood, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Lee Poole and Charlene Suddath Poole; sons, Jack Poole and Buddy Poole Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Poole of Chattanooga; daughter, Shirley Rainey of Oliver Springs; stepson, Samuel Kirkpatrick of Montana.
Private graveside services and interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood. Friends may come by Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, during business hours to sign the register book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved