Carl E. Hester, 78, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1940, in Harriman, the son of Elmer and Helen Gamble Hester. He worked many years in the auto repair business as a body man.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Hartman and her husband Donald; brother, Billy Clyde Hester and his wife Dee; sister, Imogene McCollough, all of Harriman; grandchildren, Cindy Gwinn and Brandon Coley,; great-grandchildren, Alexia Davis and Bryce Gwinn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Carl Hester Jr.; and sisters, Bonnie and Lois.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Roane County Park. If weather doesn't permit, it will be held at Sugar Grove Baptist Church in Harriman.

Hood Funeral home and Crematory, Crossville, is in charge of arrangements.

