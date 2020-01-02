Carl Edward Young

Carl Edward Young, 75 of Kingston, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
He was born on July 31, 1944, in Providence, R.I. He owned a tool shop in Kingston and worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Catherine Young; son, Kenny Mixon; brother, Raymond F. Young; and sister, Kathryn Newman.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Young; sons, Robert Mixon and Chris Mixon (Heather); daughters, Sybil Cobb (Ricky Patterson), Debbie Deshane (Wayne Osborne) and Donna Cook (Frank); sisters, Barbara Maggiacomo, Gail Murray (Stephen Boucher) and Mary Lou Gebhardt (Steven); sister-in-law, Carol Young; brothers-in-law, Jim Newman and Bill Hutson (Glenda); and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews.
Per his request, cremation arrangements have been made and in lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to the . Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 3, 2020
