Carl Edward Young, 75 of Kingston, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

He was born on July 31, 1944, in Providence, R.I. He owned a tool shop in Kingston and worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Catherine Young; son, Kenny Mixon; brother, Raymond F. Young; and sister, Kathryn Newman.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Young; sons, Robert Mixon and Chris Mixon (Heather); daughters, Sybil Cobb (Ricky Patterson), Debbie Deshane (Wayne Osborne) and Donna Cook (Frank); sisters, Barbara Maggiacomo, Gail Murray (Stephen Boucher) and Mary Lou Gebhardt (Steven); sister-in-law, Carol Young; brothers-in-law, Jim Newman and Bill Hutson (Glenda); and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews.

Per his request, cremation arrangements have been made and in lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to the . Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

