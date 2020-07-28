1/
Carl Eugene Beets
Carl Eugene Beets, 80, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Bess Beets.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Beets of Rockwood; sons, Barry Eugene Beets of Rockwood and Robert Wayne Beets of Indiana.
The family will have a graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
