Carl Joseph McDaniel, 67, of Rockwood, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Franklin and Minnie Bell McDaniel; daughter, April Gail Taylor; and son, Carl Joseph McDaniel Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Edna McDaniel; and son: John McDaniel (Missy).
Carl will be extremely missed by all of his family, friends, church members and everyone that he came in contact with. The family had a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with the Rev. Terry Potter officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
