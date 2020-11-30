1/
Carl Joseph McDaniel
Carl Joseph McDaniel, 67, of Rockwood, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Franklin and Minnie Bell McDaniel; daughter, April Gail Taylor; and son, Carl Joseph McDaniel Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Edna McDaniel; and son: John McDaniel (Missy).
Carl will be extremely missed by all of his family, friends, church members and everyone that he came in contact with. The family had a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with the Rev. Terry Potter officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
