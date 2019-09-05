Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Mark Barker. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Cullman, Ala. Mark was a 1956 graduate of John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science where he received his license as a funeral director and embalmer for the state of Tennessee and has since devoted his entire life to serving families in Chattanooga, Kingston and Knoxville. For countless years, he served as an independent contractor for several funeral homes throughout East Tennessee as well as a licensed prearrangement specialist. Over the years, Mark was a member of many organizations, often serving in an official capacity. He served on several professional and civic advisory boards including, but not limited to, the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association where he served as sergeant of arms and district governor; board of the Greater Knoxville Funeral Directors Association; past president of Kingston Rotary Club; treasurer and board member of Roane County Chamber of Commerce; chaplain of Kingston Police Department, where he sat on the personnel advisory board; and past president of Roane County Genealogical Society. Mark was also an elder in the Presbyterian Church of America. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sarah Crowe Barker; and parents, Carl Leon and Frances Dyer Barker.

Survivors include his children, Rebecca Price and husband Earl of Kingston and Scott Barker and wife Kim of Knoxville; sister, Sharon Barker Tunnell and husband Roy of Spring City; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A visitation will also be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Turner Funeral Home in Chattanooga, with funeral service following at 1 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. James Staton presiding. Interment will follow service at Benton Town Cemetery in Benton.



