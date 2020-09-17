1/1
Carla Sue Howard Perkins
Carla Sue Howard Perkins, 73, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, following a brief illness at Park West Medical Center.
She was born in Rockwood on Jan. 1, 1947.  As the only child of Edna Jo Johnson Howard, she was loved and nurtured by the First Baptist Church, many life-long friends, and the Rockwood High School class of 1965. She was a University of Tennessee graduate of 1969 and a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.  She loved the Baptist church, Rockwood High School, her close friends who were members of the RHS Bongos, UT and VOLS football.   
She was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Kristin Perkins Kalthoff; her mother, Edna Jo Howard; and her grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. C.O. Johnson.
She is survived by Kristin's father, Paul Perkins of Knoxville. The family offers a special thanks to her caretaker, cousin Brenda Russell of Knoxville, and cousins.
Memorials can be made in Carla's honor to the First Baptist Church of Rockwood. Contributions will be used by her church family and friends to remember her in a meaningful way.  She was loved by many. The family wishes to thank the many health professionals who were so kind to Carla.
No services will be held.



Published in Roane County News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
