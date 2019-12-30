Carlos Eugene Lawson, 69, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lawson; parents, Carl and Margaret Lawson; brothers, James "Bones," and Kenny Lawson; and grandson, Jordan Langley.
Carlos is survived by his sons, James Carl Lawson (Joann) of Oakdale and Travis Eugene Lawson (Chelsea Stansberry) of Spring City; daughters, Cindy White (Mike) of Harriman and Rhonda Jackson of Kingston; sister, Pat Wombles of Harriman; brothers, R.L. Lawson of Harriman, Jerry Lawson of Harriman and Larry "Buster" Lawson (Karen) of Lancing; grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Bryson, Landon, Autumn, Amber and Etimlin; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Aubrey; and a host of others.
The family received friends from 3-6 p.m. at Oakdale High School Sunday, Dec. 29, with funeral service following at 6 p.m. Family and friends met at the Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, for procession to Piney Grove Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service with military honors provided by Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangments.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 31, 2019