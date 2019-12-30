Carlos Eugene Lawson, 69, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lawson; parents, Carl and Margaret Lawson; brothers, James "Bones," and Kenny Lawson; and grandson, Jordan Langley.

Carlos is survived by his sons, James Carl Lawson (Joann) of Oakdale and Travis Eugene Lawson (Chelsea Stansberry) of Spring City; daughters, Cindy White (Mike) of Harriman and Rhonda Jackson of Kingston; sister, Pat Wombles of Harriman; brothers, R.L. Lawson of Harriman, Jerry Lawson of Harriman and Larry "Buster" Lawson (Karen) of Lancing; grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Bryson, Landon, Autumn, Amber and Etimlin; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Aubrey; and a host of others.

The family received friends from 3-6 p.m. at Oakdale High School Sunday, Dec. 29, with funeral service following at 6 p.m. Family and friends met at the Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, for procession to Piney Grove Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service with military honors provided by Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangments.

