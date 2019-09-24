Carolyn "Sue" Shillings Sheldon Holinshed, 75, a resident of Cartersville, Ga., formerly of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, at the home of her daughter in Cartersville.
She was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Harriman, and was a member of the Eleverton Primitive Baptist Church in Harriman. Sue was a loving and kind mother, daughter, sister, and nana; and was a very hard worker. She was a friend to so many and loved by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Tommy and Edith Edwards Shillings; and brothers, Donald Shillings and David Shillings.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Sheldon of Cartersville and David Sheldon of Dallas, Ga.; daughter, Monica Pannell of Cartersville; grandchildren, Alisa Pyle and husband Jay, Scott Pannell and wife Kim, Jessie Estes and husband Jake, Joanna Sheldon, Judah Sheldon, Jay Sheldon and Jentry Sheldon; six great-grandchildren; brother, Lewis "Bud" Shillings and Linda Ewing of Belton, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with Bro. Roger Buck and Bro. Scott Pannell officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 25, 2019