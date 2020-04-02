Carolyn Johnson, 64, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist. Carolyn enjoyed working in genealogy and taking care of the church cemetery. She was preceded in death by father, Warren Butler; stepson, Scott Johnson; nephew, Brent Butler.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Johnson; special friend, Ottis Wycuff; mother, Beulah Butler; two brothers and sister-in-law, Eddie Butler and Tommie and Angie Butler; two sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Butler and Donna and Billie Joe Vitatoe; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing hours were from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. in New Hope Cemetery with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 3, 2020