Carolyn Johnson, 64, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at her home.She was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist. Carolyn enjoyed working in genealogy and taking care of the church cemetery. She was preceded in death by father, Warren Butler; stepson, Scott Johnson; nephew, Brent Butler.She is survived by her son, Matthew Johnson; special friend, Ottis Wycuff; mother, Beulah Butler; two brothers and sister-in-law, Eddie Butler and Tommie and Angie Butler; two sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Butler and Donna and Billie Joe Vitatoe; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Viewing hours were from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. in New Hope Cemetery with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.