Carolyn Lee McCullough, 72, of Rockwood, passed away at her residence Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Mrs. McCullough was born April 1, 1947. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Parker and Clara Mae Lindsay; husband, Bill McCullough; and brother, Eddie Parker.
Survivors include sons, Todd Ferrell (Becky) and Jason Ferrell (Talisha); daughter, Amy Monday; stepson, Mike McCullough (Lisa), all of Rockwood; sisters, Melanie Herrin of Rockwood, Pat Shane of Ohio and Alisa Lindsay of Georgia; and grandchildren, Darcy Ferrell, Blaine Ferrell, Parker Ferrell, Emery Monday, Carson Oran, Camden Oran and Kinley Ferrell.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 23, 2019