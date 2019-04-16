Carolyn McNew

Obituary
Carolyn McNew, 76, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Harriman.
She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas D. McNew; son, Louis Scott McNew; parents, M.T. and Helen Clark; brothers, Charles Branum, Robert Clark and Michael Clark; sisters, Ginger Stephens and Sheila Clark.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Benjamin McNew; brothers, Larry Clark and Darrell Clark; sisters, Betty Pratt, Fran McGrew, Peggy Bandy and Crystal Rackard; grandchildren, Savannah Phillips and Dustin McNew; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2019
