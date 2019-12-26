Carolyn Reed Neal, 67, of Kingston, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Carolyn was a 1970 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She was of the Christian faith. She was a nature lover who thoroughly enjoyed gardening, reading, caring for her cats, and taking unexpected getaways with her family. She was the most loving, caring, and devoted mother and grandmother to her daughter and two grandchildren. Carolyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Ressie Davis Reed; and her father, John Hubert Reed.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Joe Griffith of Kingston; grandchildren, Joseph and Shelby Griffith of Kingston; sisters, Judy Parsons of Oak Ridge and Kym Reed of Kingston; nieces, Tanya Sidwell (Keith) of Crossville and Tracy Lloyd of Oak Ridge.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Carolyn Neal, to the Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 27, 2019