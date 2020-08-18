1/1
Carolyn Sue Butler Nelson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Nelson was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Rockwood, to Wallace and Kate McClendon Butler. She was the seventh of 14 brothers and sisters. Sue grew up in Rockwood and attended Rockwood High School where she met her life-long love, L.D. They married in 1952 and lived in loving partnership for 63 years. Sue and L.D. began married life in Jacksonville, Fla., where L.D. served in the U.S. Navy. After service they returned home to Rockwood. Sue then worked in retail and banking for 39 years, retiring in 1991. Sue had varied interests in life and was an excellent cook, word puzzle master, board game lover and music aficionado with tastes ranging from gospel to country to contemporary. Most of all, she adored and was deeply supportive of her beloved grandsons. Sue brought joy to many and was never without a kind word to all. Sue was a woman of profound faith and loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She was a long-time member of Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood, serving the Church in various roles: Bible/class teacher, nursery duties and choir member. Sue lived the past seven years in Marietta, Ga., to be close to her son, Rex, and his family. Sue positively touched many lives in Marietta just as in Rockwood. She will be missed by the residents and staff of Greenwood Gardens Senior Living facility. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L.D.; and siblings, Clarence, Edward, Edna, Billie, Robert, Lois Nan, Harold, Harris, Howard, David and Louise.
Survivors include Rex (Viki); grandsons, Patrick, Andrew, William and Michael; siblings, Marie and Jerry; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved