Sue Nelson was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Rockwood, to Wallace and Kate McClendon Butler. She was the seventh of 14 brothers and sisters. Sue grew up in Rockwood and attended Rockwood High School where she met her life-long love, L.D. They married in 1952 and lived in loving partnership for 63 years. Sue and L.D. began married life in Jacksonville, Fla., where L.D. served in the U.S. Navy. After service they returned home to Rockwood. Sue then worked in retail and banking for 39 years, retiring in 1991. Sue had varied interests in life and was an excellent cook, word puzzle master, board game lover and music aficionado with tastes ranging from gospel to country to contemporary. Most of all, she adored and was deeply supportive of her beloved grandsons. Sue brought joy to many and was never without a kind word to all. Sue was a woman of profound faith and loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She was a long-time member of Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood, serving the Church in various roles: Bible/class teacher, nursery duties and choir member. Sue lived the past seven years in Marietta, Ga., to be close to her son, Rex, and his family. Sue positively touched many lives in Marietta just as in Rockwood. She will be missed by the residents and staff of Greenwood Gardens Senior Living facility. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L.D.; and siblings, Clarence, Edward, Edna, Billie, Robert, Lois Nan, Harold, Harris, Howard, David and Louise.

Survivors include Rex (Viki); grandsons, Patrick, Andrew, William and Michael; siblings, Marie and Jerry; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



