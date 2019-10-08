Carolyn Virginia Sherrill Goddard, 83, of Rockwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Knoxville.
She was born June 10, 1936. Carolyn was a long-time resident of Rockwood but had lived and worked in Smithville for many years as well. Carolyn was a retired nurse who was employed with DeKalb County Hospital in Smithville and later the community hospital in Sparta. She loved nursing and also enjoyed many hobbies including crocheting, reading and cooking. She was a member of Clymersville Baptist Church, Rockwood. She was loved by all who knew her and leaves behind a large family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Goddard; parents, John and "Cricket" Sherrill; sister, Wanda Sherrill; brothers, Joseph and Johnny Sherrill; and grandson, Travis Keith Brown.
Survivors include four children, Joyce Sexton of Midtown, Elaine Spitzer and Bill of Knoxville, Steve Hicks and Lesleye of Harriman and Joseph "J.J." Riddle and Katy of Mentor, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob Brown, Christopher Brown, Jamie Feezell, Johnnie Feezell, Steven Hicks, Joshua Hicks, Sara Hicks, Sam Riddle, Emmie Riddle and Danielle Watts; and many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Chad Morrison and the Rev. Anthony Nelson officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 9, 2019