Catherine Louise Crabtree, 87, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, following a short illness.
She was the youngest child born to William and Cordia Wampler. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman since 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ralph, Howard, W.T., Robert and Claude Wampler; and sister, Ruth Lamance.
She is survived by husband of 62 years, Marion Edward Crabtree; her son, Charles Crabtree and wife Susan of Philadelphia; daughter, Jama Basler and husband Garland of Kingston; grandchildren, Chad Crabtree, Zach Sellers, Beau Sellers, Jacob Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree, Josh Crabtree, Nathan Basler and wife Cayla and Derek Basler; great-grandson, Brooks Gregory Basler; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Grace Baptist Church, Harriman. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Chasteen and the Rev. Ronnie Clark officiating. Burial was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes, Harriman, is charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 16, 2019